Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,954 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.33% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 1,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

