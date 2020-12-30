Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FFHL opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

