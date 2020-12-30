FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

