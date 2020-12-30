FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Stock Price Up 2.2%

FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.47). Approximately 15,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £399.17 million and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 330.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider David Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £74,360 ($97,151.82). Also, insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

