FY2021 EPS Estimates for SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Lifted by Colliers Securities

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SWK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 28th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SWK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. SWK has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

