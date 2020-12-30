Game.com Hits Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $147,327.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00299225 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.58 or 0.02050602 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

