GameCredits Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $49,162.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00446110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,353,720 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

