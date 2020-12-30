GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 78.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,032 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE:GME opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.