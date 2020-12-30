Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 13.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 15,763,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 3,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

