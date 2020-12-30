GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $4.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,228. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $365.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

