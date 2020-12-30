GateToken (GT) Hits One Day Volume of $18.13 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00040927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00285936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,239 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.