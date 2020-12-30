General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.69.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $941,649. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

