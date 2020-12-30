Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $894.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 28266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -23.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 857.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.03%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

