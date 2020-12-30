GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.75. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 10,671 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 120.26% and a negative return on equity of 320.30%.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

