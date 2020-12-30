GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $5.06

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00018190 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $467.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00593319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00315383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053533 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,351,942 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

