Gifto (GTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.70 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

