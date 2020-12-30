Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CRSA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.11.
About Crescent Acquisition
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.