Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Stock

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CRSA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.11.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.