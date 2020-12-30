Glenn S. Boehnlein Sells 2,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $240.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

