Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

