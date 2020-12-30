Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
