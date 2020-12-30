Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.20. 1,271,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 328,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

