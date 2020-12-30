GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $75,702.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.20 million and $75,702.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

