Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

GORO opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.94 million, a P/E ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

