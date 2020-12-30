Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading Down 6.8%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 1,647,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,225,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,204.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 430,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

