Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 20,533 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,981,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,450,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total transaction of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

