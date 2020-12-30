Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £51.75 million and a P/E ratio of -36.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.58. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (GSF.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

