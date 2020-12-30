Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,699 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $429.37 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

