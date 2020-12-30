Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 42,786 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 243,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.