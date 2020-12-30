Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.71 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $357.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $371.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.13.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

