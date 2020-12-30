Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 58,618 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

