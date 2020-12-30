Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,928 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 94,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

