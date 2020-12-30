Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.47

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.47 and traded as low as $130.80. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $134.20, with a volume of 2,678,677 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.

In other Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 20,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

