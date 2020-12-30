Gregory A. Odle Sells 3,750 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 120,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.