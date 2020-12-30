Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Trading Up 3.3%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s share price was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 6,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 47,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

