Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

