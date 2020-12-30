Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $125.76. 243,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 274,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $988,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

