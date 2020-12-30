Group L.P. Cr Sells 6,784,334 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group L.P. Cr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $190,000.00.

ASRT opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assertio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

