Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,833. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $72.59 on Friday. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.