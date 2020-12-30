Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 5.3%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,027,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,319,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $77,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 291,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 410,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

