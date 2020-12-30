Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $66,473.17 and approximately $146.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00133729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00596624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00160361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00311972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

