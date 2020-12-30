Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.47

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 1986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $147,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

