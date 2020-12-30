Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00042157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00280894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.87 or 0.02043752 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.