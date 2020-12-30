Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 1,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.