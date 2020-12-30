Hashgard 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $222,982.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $222,982.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00289397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.68 or 0.01980192 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

