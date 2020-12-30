HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue $0.27 — Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2678 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.35. 879,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,604. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.94. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $166.87.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.