HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

