Head-To-Head Analysis: Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) vs. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Ceragon Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $19.84 million 0.57 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $285.58 million 0.76 -$2.34 million ($0.03) -90.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Ceragon Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ceragon Networks has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -52.07% -180.97% -54.66% Ceragon Networks -5.72% -10.43% -5.63%

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, such as pre-fabricated head ends to accommodate analog TV systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers Android-based IPTV set top boxes; cable modem termination systems and cable modems to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and college campuses; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves TV broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators, including, correctional facilities, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and distributors. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also offers wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency communication for wireless 5G and 4G base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

