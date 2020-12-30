Head-To-Head Comparison: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Peoples-Sidney Financial and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial $502.55 million 9.69 $80.24 million $0.28 62.07

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 17.76% 5.42% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.