Head to Head Review: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 3.44 $173.37 million $5.45 16.53

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lufax and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $70.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.47%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Lufax on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services; and short-term and senior secured debt financing products. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

