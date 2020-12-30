HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $301,095.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $146.39 million and approximately $301,095.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001621 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

