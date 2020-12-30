Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.10

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and $1.41 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00188124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00582778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,570,899 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

